A Great Receptionist Was Fired And Left A Void At Their Company, So The Employees Order A Protest Birthday Cake To Put The Boss On Notice

Workplace duties can be frustrating, especially when you’re suddenly stuck with an unexpected task.

So, what would you do if your favorite coworker got fired and you were left to handle her responsibilities? Would you quietly take over? Or would you find a way to send a message?

In the following story, one employee decides to do the latter, and the result is a birthday cake no one will forget.

Check out what happened.

Happy Birthday? I was a bookkeeper for a company that celebrated employee birthdays once a month. It was the receptionist’s job to get the cake and ice cream into the break room for the monthly celebrations. We went through a lot of receptionists. Most of them deserved to be terminated, but one of them was at the top of her game and the best one I’d worked with in years. She was fired the day before the monthly birthday party. I was upset that she was gone. Not only was she efficient, she had a hilarious sense of humor that kept everyone laughing and happy. I was even more upset that I had to stop working on a report to hop in my car and get a birthday cake for some stupid birthday celebration.

This was a bold move.

When I got to the store, I requested customized writing on the cake. The look on the owners’ faces was worth it when they opened the box before they put candles on the cake. “Happy Birthday, BISHES!!” I was excused from getting any future celebratory cakes.

Wow! Would love to have seen the looks on people’s faces!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this.

Well, this isn’t very nice.

This person came up with a way to avoid work birthday celebrations.

Same! They must’ve been priceless!

Bosses like this are the worst!

The boss asked for it. Maybe they should’ve waited an extra day or two to fire the receptionist.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.