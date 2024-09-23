A Little Kid Wouldn’t Stop Kicking Her Seat On A Plane, So Her Dad Made Sure The Family Was Uncomfortable For The Rest Of A Very Long Flight

What are you supposed to do when a young kid keeps kicking your chair on a long flight?

Son keeps kicking the back of my seat while in a flight, my dad gets his revenge. This was a few years ago, when my dad and I(14f) were on a flight back home from India. Behind us there was a family of three, with their son behind me, and the mum behind my dad.

It was a night time flight and everyone was beat. It was also a small, budget-airlines with not much leg room. About 10 minutes into the flight, the kid behind me starts kicking my seat. To be clear, he wasn’t very little, maybe 9 or 10. I let my dad know and he politely asks him to stop, and he does…..for about 10 seconds. We tell him again ( more firmly this time), but no luck.

This is where the revenge starts. My dad reclines his seat as much as he can and when they ask him to put it up he doesn’t. They call the flight attendant(FA) and the jerk dad (JD) talks to him. JD: this man put his seat down, and my wife is uncomfortable. FA (while talking to my dad): would you like to keep it down? My dad: yes please FA: well then, he can if he wants to. That’s not his problem. Have a nice flight He walks away with the dad left spluttering and cursing under his breath. Fun times!

