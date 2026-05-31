Woman Keeps List of Father-in-Law’s Wedding Behavior, Then Discovers Sister-in-Law Has an Even Longer One

The saying goes that when you get married you don’t just marry one person but you actually marry their entire family. There is truth to this. While you may not have to deal with your in-laws on a daily basis, you will most likely have to deal with them. How often probably depends on how close you live to them and how much you can stand being around them.

I’m lucky to have in-laws that are actually awesome, but the woman in this story is not. At least, her father-in-law is pretty awful. He’s so awful that she decided to make a few lists.

The first list is of all the annoying things he did at her wedding. The next list is even longer, and that’s a list of even worse things he did at her sister-in-law’s wedding. Then there’s yet another list of annoying things he did at her engagement party.

Keep reading for all the details.

A list of my FILs freakouts He did so much stuff at my wedding and his daughters wedding that I decided to just compile them into a list. My wedding: He woke my husband up on our wedding day screaming to make him bring his sister and her fiance breakfast in bed. Held my husband’s suit, tie, and shoes hostage until they could have “a talk” about how much of a jerk he was being by not centering his mother on his big day

The list continues…

Cursed out my bridesman because he forgot to get suitable shoes (my dad just asked what size he was and bought them. FIL was amazed that my dad didnt flay my friend alive and still talks to this day about how patient my dad is and what an astonishing feat to not scream about someone else’s incompetence). Made stink face in every candid Generally unpleasant around my family and cringed every time they were actively partying it up (why the heck do you think we spent so much money on the wedding– to make sure everyone would have a freaking blast. I’m glad my family loved it and let loose)

Now we move on to the next list.

My SILs wedding: Held my husbands shoes, tie, and suit hostage again On the flight down (it was in mexico) he rearranged the overhead bins to make sure his suit lay flat and refused to listen to the stewardesses when they told him to stop, then kept cursing about how there’s no common courtesy for customers these days, etc (my husband loudly just said, “dad, shut the heck up, no one wants to hear it” and his dad responded louder, “no, YOU shut the heck up”) Oh yeah, in the entryway to the airplane, like the DOOR to the airplane, he opened up his luggage and decided to re-pack everything with no regard for anyone around him trying to board the plane or the flight personnel telling him that this was not the time or place to do that (he had also done it in the airport entrance itself trying to make his checked bag lighter. He demanded we open our luggage to put his extra stuff in but we had already checked our bags and he was FUMING)

But wait, there’s more…

Was generally such a jerk at the airport that one of the airport staff apologized to me for having to travel with him Made rude jokes in front of the receptionist at the hotel (I finally said something which was, “now why would you think that was an appropriate thing to say” but my husband just shouted, “dad what the heck is wrong with you”) Demanded to be in charge of my husband’s clothes for the wedding but brought the wrong shoes so he messed it up this time. blamed my husband for not double checking. Was the most pleasant person ever during the wedding, even got up to make an impromptu speech about how amazing his son in law and his daughter are, cried happy tears, etc. It was such a stark contrast to his attitude on our wedding that deeply hurt both husband and I.

But there’s another list.

Bonus for our engagement party: Claimed he spent $30k on it (he did not. He spent $30k doing very unnecessary cosmetic upgrades to the outside of the house since they were hosting. no one noticed.) Got catering from a place that had mostly stuff I could not eat. I was given a paper plate of 4 pieces of cold shrimp scampi. This one was his mom, but she made me lead everyone in singing happy birthday to her friend and give her a cake during the engagement party There was more but these were the highlights.

She certainly needed to vent!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to these lists.

This person found the lists hilarious.

Another person wants to hear more.

One person has a similar dad.

Here’s a comment about the birthday cake.

I hope she finds as much enjoyment in reading over these lists as the people in the comments did. Having a sense of humor about her father-in-law might be the only way she can cope with him. It could be therapeutic for her to keep making lists any time there is a situation where her father-in-law is present such as future holiday celebrations, birthday parties and possible baby showers.

I hope she shares these lists with her husband and sister-in-law. As long as they don’t tell the father-in-law, it might be therapeutic for all of them to vent and hopefully also see the humor in the situation.

Repacking the suitcase in the airplane door stands out to me as extra ridiculous. It’s something crazy you’d see in a movie, but as another saying goes, truth is stranger than fiction. This father-in-law certainly does quite a few things that are really strange and quite inappropriate.