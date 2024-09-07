A Man Wouldn’t Let Him Get On An Elevator, So He Made Sure It Stopped On Every Single Floor On The Way Down

I understand not wanting to let someone get on an elevator if it’s close to capacity, but this story just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense…unless you chalk it up to this guy being a total jerk!

But don’t worry, friends, the fella who wrote this story got his revenge in the pettiest of ways.

Check out what happened!

Man refuses to let me enter the elevator, ends up spending more time than necessary in the elevator. “This happened a few months back in my previous apartment. So, I’m a black man living in Eastern Europe. Cue one fateful afternoon when I wanted to go down and collect something from a friend who was passing by.

What the hell is this all about?

I press the elevator and wait for it to arrive. Elevator door opens and there’s a couple inside, but as I try to enter, the man blocks the passage, telling me to wait for the elevator to return. Mind you, I’m on the 7th floor, and my friend was already waiting for me to come down. Also, the elevator has a fixed time before its doors close (about 20 seconds). So you’ll have to wait for the doors to close after you enter. I tell this man and his wife that I’m actually in a hurry and had to go down now. And he literally stands in front of the elevator entrance, shouting “No!” His wife tells him to let me in since there was still space, but he refused. I said alright and decided to use the stairs.

You asked for it, buddy…

Cue my petty revenge. I ran down the stairs (didn’t mind the cardio really) and pressed all the elevator buttons on all the lower floors. Got to my friend and collected my package, then ran back upstairs. On my way back up, I could hear the man cussing out inside the elevator and his wife’s laughter. They hadn’t even reached the ground floor yet. I felt so proud of myself. Haha!”

Petty revenge is so delightful!

