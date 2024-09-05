A Neighbor Kept Parking In Front Of Their House Instead Of Using His Own Driveway, So They Decided To Reclaim The Spot Indefinitely

That’s a long feud!

How to start a 3-year long feud. “When I was in university, myself and my friend lived out of a house my mother had flipped and rented to other university kids. Our neighbour across the street liked to park his car in front of our house. What he was doing wasn’t illegal.

What’s the deal?

Nothing but a minor inconvenience at first, in fact really just annoying, but he had a whole driveway he could park in. I guessed he did it to save himself the hassle of needing to back-up when he left. I tried to do the neighbourly thing and asked him nicely to stop parking in front of our house, to which he promptly scoffed and things became less amicable. “Howdy, neighbour” quickly turned into “look, *******”.

That’s my spot now!

One day, I saw him drive off and hatched a revenge plan. While he was gone, I backed my car out and parked it on the street in his usual spot. After all, I can park my car in front of my house. The best part was I had a university bus pass and my bike. I only used my car for emergencies so it wasn’t going anywhere for a while. Boy, was he miffed when he got back. He came to my door and demanded that I move my car, at which I promptly scoffed. I asked him why he needed that spot so badly and he said it was he didn’t have to back out of his driveway all the time.

Thanks for the tip!

“Ah,” I said with a smirk, “that’s a good idea. I think I’ll stay parked there so I don’t have to back out, either.” I bid him good day and shut the door and watched from my window as he stamped back across the street. And that’s how I began a three-year long feud with my neighbour across the street. And no, we never patched things up.”

