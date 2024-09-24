A Neighbor’s Dog Kept Marking Its Territory When Their Cat Would Go Outside, So They Made Sure The Pooch Found Out Who’s Really In Charge

I’m gonna go on the record and say that I’m not blaming the dog in this story, I’m blaming the dog’s owner.

I bested my landlord’s dog. I rent a basement apartment from a couple a few years shy of senior status. They don’t have children, just a 5 year old dog named Dodo whom is extremely spoiled. We have a good sized fenced in yard that the dog never occupies, she just hangs by the driveway, and occasionally runs into the woods.

Every day I bring my indoor cat outside for a while, I keep an eye on him and read. But sure enough, when we get out there, Dodo wants to be in the yard. Whatever part of the yard were hanging in, Dodo slowly walks up, whizzes, and walks away. I don’t like passive aggressive people, never mind a passive aggressive dog. Well my cat was hanging in his favorite spot in a bush, he roams 20 ft away, and Dodo swoops in and takes a dump in the bush. So I collected some of my cats hair, sprinkled it all around the bush, then I whizzed directly on her mess. Just 30 minutes ago Dodo comes in the yard, heads straight for the bush, sniffs around, looks at me side eyed while I pierced her with dagger eyes, and she cowered away slowly with her head down. Justice is my favorite.

