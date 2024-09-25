September 25, 2024 at 10:22 am

A Woman Got Stuck On A Water Slide On A Cruise Ship. – ‘Sorry mum!’

by Matthew Gilligan

As a claustrophobic person, I gotta say that this video made me a little uncomfortable…

It was posted to TikTok by a woman named Paige and she showed viewers that someone got stuck on a water slide on a cruise ship.

The unlucky person? Her mom!

Paige and her mother were on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss Cruise Ship in Mexico when she got stuck.

The text overlay on the video reads, “My mum got stuck in a water slide above the ocean,” and she added, “Look how fast she flies.”

The caption to her video reads, “Sorry mum! How long do you think she was stuck?”

Yikes!

Here’s the video.

@paigejhodgson

How long do you think she was stuck? #ultimatefail #loopingslide #fail #waterslide #oops #viral #viralvideo #fyp

♬ Ameno Amapiano Remix (You Wanna Bamba) – Goya Menor & Nektunez

Paige posted a follow-up video and showed that, even after the unfortunate incident, she and her mom both tried the water slide several more times.

Take a look.

@paigejhodgson

#loopingslide #fail #stuck #help

♬ original sound – Paige J Hodgson 🫶✈️👶🏽

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One person nailed it.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker was traumatized.

I can’t imagine what she was thinking!

