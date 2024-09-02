AAA Customer Shares All The Benefits She Gets With Her Membership. – ‘You can go to Disneyland for the price of a child ticket.’

I’ve been a AAA member for about seven years and I LOVE IT.

And I’ll be the first one to say that my membership has saved my butt a few times when I’ve had car trouble and needed to be towed…and it appears that I’m not alone in my love for AAA…

A woman named Monae posted a video on TikTok and sang the praises of the company. She said, “It makes me so mad knowing how wrong I was about AAA. I drive a used car with 200,000 miles on it. So yeah, I’ve had to use their roadside assistance before.”

Monae gave TikTokkers a rundown of several AAA benefits that she thinks make the company stand out.

The first item was discounted passport photos. Monae told viewers they can get passport photos for only $5 and get expedited service.

She then talked about Disneyland tickets and said, “You can park at the airport for free for two days with the Triple A membership. You can go to Disneyland for the price of a child ticket.”

Monae then moved on to something we all dread: taxes. She said AAA members can get help filing their taxes and she added, “I think AAA might actually be the modern-day Jesus because they’re helping us with our taxes.”

Next up was something near and dear to just about every American’s heart: road trip assistance!

Monae said, “They also have loads of pre-planned road trips all across the entire United States and even into some other countries.”

Finally, she said, “They also give you a discount on rental cars with Hertz Rent A Car and that is literally just scratching the surface of what this company does, for such a cheap membership fee. Amazon is not giving you that. Call me crazy but this might be the biggest travel hack of them all.”

Not bad, huh…?

Here’s the video.

AAA for the win!

