Why One Couple Swapped Modern Streaming for 90s VHS Tapes to Change How Their Kids Watch TV

Now, this is awesome!

If you’ve spent any time whatsoever in public lately, you’ve no doubt seen kids with their faces buried in tablets so their parents don’t have to entertain them.

But this couple has taken a different approach to how their kids spend their time.

A mom named Rachael posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her husband and her are taking a different approach to raising their kiddos.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When Netflix and Disney Plus become overwhelming, you buy a VHS player so your kids can experience movies the way you did.”

Rachael’s husband brought an old TV into the house from his car.

Their kids looked through VHS tapes and their dad put a movie into the VCR.

And the kiddos were excited about it!

The video’s caption reads, “We’ve really cut back on TV time mostly because we don’t want our kids having access to whatever is on steaming apps. Jord and I decided to hunt for an old VHS TV so the kids can watch movies that we’ve approved.”

The caption continued, “We hunt for old VHS movies they can collect and make it a special experience. The kids have loved every moment of it (and so have we).

What a cool idea!

Take a look at the video.

@hellorachaelrose We’ve really cut back on TV time mostly because we don’t want our kids having access to whatever is on steaming apps. Jord and I decided to hunt for an old VHS TV so the kids can watch movies that we’ve approved. We hunt for old VHS movies they can collect and make it a special experience. The kids have loved every moment of it (and so have we) ♥️ #nostalgia #90sthrowback #makingmememories #specialmoments #vhs ♬ The Scientist – Coldplay

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who tried to force an off-the-clock employee to get back to work.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This viewer weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual is all about it.

This is so cool!

Analog is the way to go!