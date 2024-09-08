After A Life Of Watching Her Sister Be The Favorite Child, She Told Her Sick Mom To Have The Golden Child Take Care Of Her

As much as parents try to assert that they love all their kids equally, sometimes its not hard to see who the favorite is.

And as much as it can drive a wedge between child and parent when they feel their not being treated the same, it can cause an even bigger rift between siblings!

So after this user’s Mom had favored her sister her entire life and even left the entire house to her, OP told her sick Mother that the favorite child could help her in a time of need.

Was she wrong to turn her back on her Mom? Decide for yourself!

AITA for telling my mom to have my sister do it? My mom has cancer. My older sister Lynn with 3 kids never left home. My mom called the rest of the the siblings saying she is changing the will because she is leaving the home and it’s contents to Lynn because Lynn does so much for her. My older brother and his family don’t do anything for mom because of Lynn and basically went no contact years ago. I haven’t even met their youngest kids but I hope they are living their best life.

And OP had her own problems with Lynn that had put a wedge between her and her Mom…

I’m single but have my own studio just trying to save up money and splitting the home with me would have really helped. But I have little contact with Mom and Lynn because it was always something with them for Lynn or her kids. I’m not the baby daddy of those kids and I told my sister that a few years ago.

That wedge didn’t stop OP’s Mom from asking her for some help…

My mom randomly calls and asks if I could come stay a week (that means I would have to take off work and my OT hours) to help her with a surgery she’s having. Lynn can’t because she’s busy with the children and she could put a bed in the garage for me. I told mom I doubt I could get the time off to do that in such a short amount of time. Mom told me she already got the FMLA paperwork from the doctor so they have to give it off. I asked mom about her will and the house. She told me that’s because Lynn has helped her so much.

So OP told her that since Lynn had been such a help in the past, she could help her now…

I told her good Lynn can help you with this because I’m not. My mom started crying that surgery will help her with her quality of life and I can pick some stuff out around the home to take back with me. I asked mom if I could pick out a bedroom to sleep in (there’s 4) and she said she can’t move Lynn and her kids around “it’s their home.” At that I kind of flipped out on my mom and said tell Lynn to help you because I’m not taking off work.

And when Mom tried to get OP to take off again, OP told her the conversation was over.

My mom said she’s dying and just trying to make her life more comfortable with this surgery and I should do this for her. I told her she should have treated us all with the same gloves she has treated Lynn with and that is her legacy. I refuse to talk to my mom anymore about it.

It’s an unfortunate situation, but I feel like whatever history Lynn and OP have, it must be pretty intense to keep OP from helping her sick Mom out in a time of need.

Reddit also thought the brother’s lack of contact spoke volumes about the family dynamic.

Another person pointed out that OP’s sister couldn’t sacrifice one bed to give OP somewhere to sleep, but OP was expected to give up a week of her work.

Another person thought it was ridiculous that OP’s Mom wanted her to come take care of her, but was only willing to give her a bed in the garage.

Finally, this user said that if anything, the house could have helped OP’s Mom smooth over some of the favoritism she had showed Lynn.

You reap what you sow!

