After Countless Early Morning and Late-Night Uber Requests, A Kid Has To Draw The Line With Their Elderly Parents

Sometimes, even well-meaning family expectations can push boundaries, especially when they disrupt your sleep and routine.

So, what would you do if your parents constantly expected you to wake up at odd hours just to call an Uber for their travels?

Would you keep doing it to appease them? Or would you put your foot down and set some boundaries?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves in this frustrating situation.

Here’s what’s going on…

AITA for telling my parents I can’t keep calling them ubers for all their travels? My older parents expect that I either pick them up or call them Ubers whenever they leave or come back from vacation. This is especially true when they travel, and they expect to drop off or pick-ups from their holidays regardless of what time their flight is. For example, if their flight is at 6 a.m., they expect me to wake up at 4 a.m. just to call them an Uber, despite having work in the morning at 9.

Frustrated, they laid down the law with their parents.

Now they’ve come back, arriving at 12:30 a.m. and waking me up again when I have work the next day to call them an Uber, so clearly, I’m peeved. I told them that moving forward, they need to have their own account and sort out their travel arrangements. AITA?

