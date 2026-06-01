Bride Removes Bridesmaid Days Before Wedding Over Haircut, Sparking Threat of Legal Action

Getting asked to be in a bridal party is quite an honor and it is a great way to celebrate a close friend or family member’s big day.

What would you do if you had spent a lot of money preparing for the wedding, but then due to medical issues, you had to cut your hair very short and the bride-to-be didn’t like it?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and her friend said that she could no longer be in the bridal party. Since she couldn’t be in the wedding anymore, she sent an invoice to the bride to reimburse her for the money she had spent, and when it wasn’t paid, she took her to small claims court.

Did she overreact, or was this decision perfectly reasonable? Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for taking my friend to court after she kicked me out of the bridal party for cutting my hair? For my friend’s 3 day wedding, I had to buy three different dresses (including alterations, and specific shoes which totaled over $700. She also wanted specific hair styles for each day.

Unfortunately starting in March my hair started to deteriorate. Due to health reasons my hair was falling out in chunks and in May i made the difficult decision to cut my hair. I told the bride about my decision two weeks before the wedding and she didn’t say anything bad.

You can make a short haircut look great. It shouldn’t be a problem.

The following week, she came over to my house and when she was about to leave, she brought up that she was concerned about my haircut. And I told her it would look good even though I wouldn’t be uniform with the other bridesmaids. The following day I received this message:

Wow, this is over the top rude.

“After our recent conversations, I’d like to remind you of my boundaries: I’ve been very accommodating and graceful, but I can’t allow you to disrespect me. As you know, my wedding has been something I’ve dreamt of for many years. (Husband) and I have invested a lot of money into the video and photos of this day and as we reflect on this day in the further we want to see our vision reflected in the memories. Since I asked each of you to be bridesmaid in 2019, I’ve been very clearly and very communicative in my request.

The timing of your decision to cut your hair and not income in advance is very upsetting to me. I would have felt respected if you had communicated with me more than a week prior to the wedding, so we could have worked together to find a collaborative solution. Your inconsistencies have concerned me and while I sympathize with your health concerns, I’m not willing to compromise my vision to accommodate you (or anyone else) when you have informed me in advance and we could have found a better solution.

I would step down from going to the wedding at all. Or being her friend.

Since this something you can no longer fully commit to, I need you to please step down from participating in my wedding.” This was three days before the wedding. I immediately sent her and her husband an invoice asking them to reimburse for the dresses and shoes. Keeping in mind that one of the dresses is still in her possession even though I paid for it.

I don’t know if she is entitled to anything like that. And how long did she give them for a reply?

Neither of them replied and so I decided to take it the court. I was told I was inconsistent and selfish after I spent the past two weeks helping her plan the wedding shower, I worked with another bridesmaid to surprise her with a bridal shower after our bachelorette trip had to be cancelled. I spent HOURS helping her out with wedding details.

She did all of this because they were friends and that is what you do.

When she asked me to help her tone up before the wedding I sent her a personalized work out program and even went with her to the gym to show her the ropes. When I agreed to be her bridesmaid I was more than willing to oblige with what she asked even if at times it was a lot of time and money.

So am I in the wrong for taking her to court because she kicked me out for cutting my hair? AITA?

While the friend is clearly in the wrong for kicking her out of the wedding, taking her to court is not the right path. Honestly, it likely won’t get her anything anyway since her friend didn’t do anything illegal. As long as she gives her the dress, I really don’t see any judge doing anything about the rest of the situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Now this would have been funny.

This commenter really wants an update. Honestly, so do I.

I agree with this commenter, the friendship is over.

Her only concern was how her pictures would look. What a terrible human being.

The bride is completely heartless. What kind of person would do something like this?

The bride is way out of line, but I don’t know that this is something you can sue over. That being said, I certainly wouldn’t be sorry to see the bride have to pay for all of these expenses.