Airbnb Customer Said She Booked A Place For Her Family Eight Months In Advance, But the Owner Canceled Two Weeks Before Their Trip

If you’ve ever been screwed over by Airbnb, this story will no doubt give you flashbacks.

A woman named Ashley took to TikTok to talk to viewers about how things went down the tubes in regard to a planned family vacation that included an Airbnb cabin rental.

Ashley said, “This is the first time in probably five years our whole family can meet together for a full week for a family vacation.”

But things took a turn for the worse…

Ashley said, “They told us that someone else booked it two months before we did, which would have been 10 months ago. And then we booked it eight months ago. So then, for eight months, apparently no one knew that this was double booked. So we find this out today.”

Ashley said she got a full refund and an additional $500 credit from Airbnb but she was still upset about what happened.

She added, “So Airbnb, if you see this, I really feel like you guys need to be covering at least the difference of whatever place we find next because it is a huge different price-wise, and you’ve left us high and dry two weeks before our family vacation.”

Check out what she had to say.

Ashley posted a follow-up video and said that, after her first video went viral, Airbnb got in touch with her and offered her family $3,000 credit to book a new vacation rental.

She said, “This just shows if you get to the right people, you can get a lot more than you think. So we’re very thankful that we can go on the same dates that we originally planned with family coming into town.’

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

One reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer won’t support Airbnb.

This is infuriating!

If you liked that story, check orut this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁