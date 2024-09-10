Amazon Delivery Driver Said She Threatened To Quit After Her Bosses Told Her To Pay For Gas Out Of Her Own Pocket And She’d Be Reimbursed Later

Jeez…

You’d think that a company as enormous as Amazon wouldn’t take the “pay out of your own pocket and we’ll reimburse you” route with its employees, but here we are!

An Amazon driver posted a video on TikTok and she was fired up after she received that directive from her higher-ups at the company after a long, busy day in the summer heat.

The text overlay on her video reads “128 stops today, 255 packages”, so you know she ain’t lying…

She said she had to wait in a line for two hours to get gas and that’s when she was told by her bosses that she had to pay for the gas herself and the company would pay her back later.

And things got worse…

The driver told viewers she was also on her period and that the sliding door on her delivery truck wasn’t working so she had to drive all over the place with the door open.

Oh, and it was HOT!

She said, “I’m broke. I’m eating chips and water today for lunch. I don’t even have lunch money. What makes you think I have $55 for some gas? And I’m already not in the mood. I’m on my second day of my period. I should have called out like my mama told me to.”

Here’s the video.

That doesn’t sound right!

Come on, Amazon!

