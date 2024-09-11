Annoying Neighbors Complained That Everyone Was Noisy, So This Taxi Driver Left Loud Music On In His Apartment For The Entire Weekend

Neighbors are fun to have until they start being the most annoying creatures in existence!

For some people, that moment comes as a surprise.

This guy had the worst neighbors when he was in university, and he loves telling the tale of how he got back at them for their bad behavior.

Find out what happened!

Neighbors vs. Taxi Driver At university, we had an absolute nightmare of a neighbor who was angry about every noise we made. We were pretty boring students – we partied, but out of the house and only did some pre-drinking in the house for 30-45 mins occasionally.

The neighbors were the real problem!

They complained constantly about how terrible we were. One example: they came storming over to knock at the door and demand that I stop playing my “loud electronic music”. Except I was just quietly strumming my cheap acoustic guitar in my bedroom.

He got to hear the best revenge story.

It wasn’t me who got the revenge, but I got to hear a tale of it. I was getting a taxi home once and the driver was all amused as he’d lived in that house a few years ago and the same neighbors were terrible to them, too.

They taught these neighbors a lesson!

One weekend they went away and were so fed up that they turned up some obnoxious music on their stereo, pointed it directly at the wall that joined the two houses, and left. I wish we had done the same to them.

He loves the taxi driver!

Respect, random taxi driver.

This man should also leave the speakers up for a weekend!

Who would want problematic neighbors? No one!

These neighbors need to be better humans.

