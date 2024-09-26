Auction Buyer Won An Old Clock And Noticed That It Was Still Working Even Though The Battery Should Have Expired In 2004

When you need reliable power for your devices, Duracell is a great battery to choose. No matter how good the battery is, however, they don’t last forever.

When TikToker @beckyblacksheep picked up an old clock at an auction, however, she was impressed that it was still ticking.

She starts off the video by saying, “We need to have a little conversation Duracell. We got this clock from an auction.”

She went on, “We were packing it and noticed that it was still ticking. But one interesting thing. Do you see what we’re seeing?”

She then zooms in on the expiration date on the battery.

She even adjusts the camera and zooms in for a better look, saying, “Oh wait, let me flip it so you can see it better.”

The battery clearly says 2004 on it.

She explains her surprise, saying “Yes, in this nearly 30-year-old clock, the battery should have expired in 2004.”

Wow! That battery just won’t quit.

Check out the full video to see the battery and clock.

Let’s take a look at the comments and see what they have to say.

Look! Even Duracell commented on the video.

Those school clocks never die.

I thought the same thing, how am I this old?

Batteries can really last for decades on these low-power devices.

