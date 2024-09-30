BMW Owner Showed How Things Went From Bad To Worse When He Took His Vehicle Through An Automatic Car Wash

That’s gonna leave a mark!

A TikTokker named Alex posted a video on TikTok and showed how things got ugly when he took his BMW through an automatic car wash.

Sounds pretty routine, right?

Well, think again!

Alex didn’t speak in his TikTok video, but the footage said plenty.

His BMW was crushed in an automatic car wash.

The video shows that the heavy machinery fell on the rear portion of the BMW.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed and the hood of the BMW was also forced open.

Yikes…

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say.

One viewer made a funny comment.

Another person was reminded of a certain horror movie franchise…

And this TikTokker weighed in.

I guess all car washes are not created equal…

