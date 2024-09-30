September 30, 2024 at 7:21 pm

BMW Owner Showed How Things Went From Bad To Worse When He Took His Vehicle Through An Automatic Car Wash

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@alex80769

That’s gonna leave a mark!

A TikTokker named Alex posted a video on TikTok and showed how things got ugly when he took his BMW through an automatic car wash.

Sounds pretty routine, right?

Well, think again!

Source: TikTok

Alex didn’t speak in his TikTok video, but the footage said plenty.

His BMW was crushed in an automatic car wash.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that the heavy machinery fell on the rear portion of the BMW.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed and the hood of the BMW was also forced open.

Yikes…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@alex80769

♬ suono originale – alex

Here’s what folks had to say.

One viewer made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok

Another person was reminded of a certain horror movie franchise…

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker weighed in.

Source: TikTok

I guess all car washes are not created equal…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter