Boss Always Spends Woman’s Lunch Break Asking Her Questions About Work, So She Gently Asks Her If It Can Wait Until After Lunch And The Boss Gets Annoyed

On a particularly hard day at the office, sometimes the only break you have from the chaos is your anxiously-awaited lunch break.

And while people always seem to choose the long days to talk your ear off at lunch, what’s even worse is when they want to talk about WORK.

So when this user was tired of her boss taking up her lunch break with questions about work, she politely asked her to save the conversation until she had finished eating.

Was she wrong to set this boundary on her time? Decide for yourself!

AITA for asking my boss not to bother me while I’m taking my lunch. So I work in a small building. Our break room is in the workroom and the table where staff eats lunch is on the other side of my bosses office. Often when I take my lunch my boss will come out of her office and back into the kitchen area and start asking me questions about work related things. At first I didn’t mind but lately it’s gotten annoying.

And at this point, all OP wanted was a moment of quiet away from the workday!

I’m very introverted and like to use my lunch as a way to recharge before I have to go back out and interact with customers. Also, I just want a break and to eat my lunch in peace without having someone ask me questions. The other day I was in the middle of eating watching a video on my phone and she started asking my opinion for ways to implement a new company policy.

So after another work question during her lunch, OP put her foot down.

I politely asked her if I could wait to give her my ideas after I was done eating and she looked suprised and mildly annoyed. Said sure and huffed off to her office. I’m now wondering if I did something wrong? I feel it’s only fair that she leave me alone during my lunch break especially when no one is allowed to disturb her during hers. She takes lunch in her office and closes the door or leaves and goes out. When I told some friends about asking her not to bother me they acted like I was overreacting. AITA?

So essentially what OP’s boss is saying it that her lunch break is more valuable than her employees’! It’s not rude to want some time to yourself, especially if you’re dealing with customers all day.

Reddit said that if anything, OP’s boss was the rude one for intruding on her break!

This user said an interaction like this is perfectly normal in the workplace, and OP’s boss needs to get over herself.

Another user’s workplace even had a sign to stop this exact type of thing from happening.

Finally, this person suggested OP consult the department of labor on whether or not she was being “polite”.

Let me eat my burrito in peace!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.