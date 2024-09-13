Brother-In-Law Demands Waffles For Breakfast, But She Stirs Up Family Drama By Sticking To Her Usual

When hosting guests, it’s natural to want to accommodate their needs.

Sometimes, though, these expectations can lead to unexpected tension.

How would you react if a guest made a surprising request for food that you weren’t prepared to fulfill?

In the following story, the poster finds herself embroiled in breakfast drama.

Let’s see how it all played out.

AITA for not making him what he wants? My SiL and her husband arrived last night. As we were helping them get their stuff into the guest room, her husband, who I’ve met like three times, said, “Waffles for breakfast would be great.” I was a bit taken aback, but then I assumed it was a joke that didn’t land well. We don’t have a waffle iron anyway. I made the usual eggs, beans, and toast for breakfast. When SiL and her husband came in, he frowned and asked where the waffles were.

Here comes the drama.

I said I didn’t make any. He asked why. I was a touch annoyed and said this isn’t a restaurant. He said they are guests, and their needs should be taken into account. Then he said he was allergic to beans. I asked why he didn’t tell me he was allergic to beans. He said he told me he wanted waffles, and the reason why shouldn’t matter is because they are guests. My husband jumped in and said eat eggs and toast, or go get breakfast elsewhere. He left with SiL. Did I break an etiquette rule? AITA?

