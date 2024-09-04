Car Saleswoman Said She Was Fired From Her Job Because A Coworker Said Her Outfits Made Her Uncomfortable. – ‘I would switch up your style.’

I thought a luxury car dealership would want its employees to be dressed to the nines, wouldn’t you?

Well, that’s not the case, according to a woman named Fer who posted a video on TikTok and shared what happened to her at her job.

Fer said, “It took my job three days to fire me for what I’m wearing. Let me show you what was the last straw for them. It’s from Express, and then I even wore my grandma heels thinking they would be fine. I guess the hoops didn’t help.”

She continued, “But I also found out more information. The lady who came up to me, told one of my co-workers as soon as I walked in, she said, ‘Uh-uh, that girl’s making me uncomfortable, and I’m going to tell the GM about it.’ So, ugly duckling, if you’re watching this, I hope you feel beautiful at the dealership. I would switch up your style, I think it’s kind of old, but who am I to tell you what to do?”

Fer added, “Anyway, I am super happy to be out of that super toxic work environment. I feel like I can more freely speak about it now, because it felt like prison and I was only there for a few days. I know other people who picked up and moved their lives here and got fired. I think they’ve fired, now, like seven people within a month.”

She continued, “If you don’t put your head down and listen to however they talk to you and whatever they say, yes ma’am, yes sir, they’re not going to like you and that’s just not my style.”

Sounds like this was for the best…

I think she might have a lawsuit on her hands!

