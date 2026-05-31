Computer Programmer Was Prevented From Making Requested Changes, so He Devised a Plan to Get the Team to Reconsider

Sometimes it’s not apparent how you should handle stupid instructions from management or executives.

Arguing only gets you so far. Explaining what you need only gets you so far. Having very good reasons for what you need also only gets you so far.

Sometimes you have to think outside the box in order for changes to happen, and other times complying in the most malicious way possible is the perfect solution.

See a perfect example of how you can show them the light.

Use the API as provided? Ok. I have been a computer programmer for about 25 years now, and it’s crazy how people can become so territorial and controlling over their little kingdoms.

I was on a project about 10 years ago that, when my team was assigned to the project to program the front end orchestration services and UI, we were handed a backend API that stored nearly 0% of the data that Design said we needed to display. We went to the team that set up the backend with a list of all of the features that were missing and were told that the comments period ended six months prior and what we had was the final version.

We pointed out that was six months prior to us even hearing about the project, but they wouldn’t budge.

I like the workaround they came up with because it highlighted the point they had tried to make.

We racked our brains for a while and eventually someone noticed that of the fields that were there but generally useless to our needs, there was a freeform “notes” field. We came to the conclusion that we would take all of the data we needed, model it how it was useful to us, JSON encode it, and stuff it all into the notes field. We took the approach to our manager, and since there was literally no other way for us to proceed, he approved it.

Fortunately, the higher ups finally took the hint. I feel so satisfied for these programmers!

We started working on that approach, but word of what we were doing started moving up the chain of command. About a week into it, we were told that the backend team was re-reviewing the needs of this particular API and would like our input as to what we needed for this project. I guess someone didn’t like the idea of us using the “final” version.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Here is what people are talking about on Reddit.

It would irritate me, but also satisfy me.

Fragile egos bother me so much.

It’s a weird concept.

Right? You got paid. Who cares! Move on.

There’s no true mechanism for the programmer to make requested changes, but management insists they do it, so he creates a workaround that also makes it clear that their demand was absurd. Sometimes, making something clearly absurd is the only way to get what you asked for in the first place.