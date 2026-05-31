May 31, 2026 at 2:22 am

Computer Programmer Was Prevented From Making Requested Changes, so He Devised a Plan to Get the Team to Reconsider

by Ashley Ashbee

Man smiling and typing at work computer

Pexels

Sometimes it’s not apparent how you should handle stupid instructions from management or executives.

Arguing only gets you so far. Explaining what you need only gets you so far. Having very good reasons for what you need also only gets you so far.

Sometimes you have to think outside the box in order for changes to happen, and other times complying in the most malicious way possible is the perfect solution.

See a perfect example of how you can show them the light.

Use the API as provided? Ok.

I have been a computer programmer for about 25 years now, and it’s crazy how people can become so territorial and controlling over their little kingdoms.

I was on a project about 10 years ago that, when my team was assigned to the project to program the front end orchestration services and UI, we were handed a backend API that stored nearly 0% of the data that Design said we needed to display.

We went to the team that set up the backend with a list of all of the features that were missing and were told that the comments period ended six months prior and what we had was the final version.

We pointed out that was six months prior to us even hearing about the project, but they wouldn’t budge.

I like the workaround they came up with because it highlighted the point they had tried to make.

We racked our brains for a while and eventually someone noticed that of the fields that were there but generally useless to our needs, there was a freeform “notes” field.

We came to the conclusion that we would take all of the data we needed, model it how it was useful to us, JSON encode it, and stuff it all into the notes field.

We took the approach to our manager, and since there was literally no other way for us to proceed, he approved it.

Fortunately, the higher ups finally took the hint. I feel so satisfied for these programmers!

We started working on that approach, but word of what we were doing started moving up the chain of command.

About a week into it, we were told that the backend team was re-reviewing the needs of this particular API and would like our input as to what we needed for this project.

I guess someone didn’t like the idea of us using the “final” version.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Here is what people are talking about on Reddit.

It would irritate me, but also satisfy me.

Screenshot 2026 05 16 at 12.31.56 AM Computer Programmer Was Prevented From Making Requested Changes, so He Devised a Plan to Get the Team to Reconsider

Fragile egos bother me so much.

Screenshot 2026 05 16 at 12.32.33 AM Computer Programmer Was Prevented From Making Requested Changes, so He Devised a Plan to Get the Team to Reconsider

It’s a weird concept.

Screenshot 2026 05 16 at 12.32.59 AM Computer Programmer Was Prevented From Making Requested Changes, so He Devised a Plan to Get the Team to Reconsider

Right? You got paid. Who cares! Move on.

Screenshot 2026 05 16 at 12.33.39 AM Computer Programmer Was Prevented From Making Requested Changes, so He Devised a Plan to Get the Team to Reconsider

There’s no true mechanism for the programmer to make requested changes, but management insists they do it, so he creates a workaround that also makes it clear that their demand was absurd. Sometimes, making something clearly absurd is the only way to get what you asked for in the first place.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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