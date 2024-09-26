‘CarMax offered me $24,000, which is higher than Kelley Blue Book.’ – Car Buying Expert Says It’s Essential To Get Multiple Offers When Selling Your Car

TikToker @ChaosInTheCarolinas recently had to sell one car and buy another, so she did some comparisons between Carvana and CarMax.

She shared her findings in this video, and some tips on how to get the best possible prices on your vehicles.

She starts by explaining why she needs a new car, saying, “OK, so about two weeks ago we were T-Boned with our family car, so I had to buy a new car, and then I had to sell my other car, but the problem was that I was in Pennsylvania with my family, so we had to get a new car. We used Carvana.”

She went on to say, “I wanted to do my research because we have to sell that car that’s currently in North Carolina, so we came back and its time to sell. I went on KBB.com (Kelley Blue Book) I looked and it said between $21,428 and $23,457 is like the ‘about value'”

She then went on to get offers for her car, “My tried and true, I’ve bought and sold through Carvana and I’ve had great experiences…They offered me $22,200. So that’s pretty much in the range, right?” She then talks about her suggestion, “One of the things I recommend is having multiple emails and I’m just skeptical of any algorithms, so I use multiple emails to tell me what my value could be.”

When she got an additional offer, she was surprised, “So, CarMax offered me $24,000, which is higher than Kelley Blue Book.”

