Concerned Consumer Warns About The Dangers Of Cans Of Tuna Fish And The Metal You Need To Remove After Opening Them. – ‘See all that, flakes? Those are metal flakes.’

I got turned on to Blue Harbor tuna fish a while back, and I gotta say, I’ll never go back to the big brands like Starkist and Bumble Bee.

Yes, Blue Harbor costs more, but the quality difference is HUGE compared to those other companies.

And now I have another reason to never eat them again!

A woman named Cat posted a video on TikTok and talked to folks about something that she thinks consumers need to know about.

Cat told viewers, “PSA for anybody who eats tuna fish from tuna fish cans. Just so you know, there are metal scraps on the edges. So what you’re gonna wanna do is take a tissue and run it along the edges.”

She continued, “So run it along the edges like this and as you can see, after I am done with this, if you can see, see all that, flakes? Those are metal flakes. Those will give you splinters in your throat.”

Cat explained, “I’ve gotten them a bunch in middle school. They aren’t fun. You’ll think you have strep. It will feel as bad or worse than strep. I was wondering when I was younger why I “got strep” so much that’s because, yeah, do it more than once also.”

Cat showed viewers the evidence and said, “Here’s a little bit of a better view of one, see that big splint and those small splinters? The darker ones are glue but those thin ones? Yeah, those are metal splinters. So, if you got metal splinters, they’re not fun. Be careful guys. Wipe the edges before you eat.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what people had to say.

I’m officially grossed out…

