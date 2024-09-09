Her Cousin’s Request For Help Was Granted, So Her Sister Demands The Same And Things Get Heated

Family drama and medical advice—a combo that’s always bound to be messy.

AITA for telling my sister to stop being a child and get a life? I (37F) am a GP, General Practitioner. It is a firm rule of mine that I do not handle any medical situations for family and friends outside of extreme emergencies as we are supposed to avoid any medical treatment for those close to us.

Normally I can stick to this rule which is a good thing, means no emergencies have happened! However this morning my cousin called me worried about if she should take her three month old son to the hospital. She didn’t want to go if it was nothing and while I’d normally tell her to play it safe I live a couple of minutes away so I just drove over.

He was fine he just has a cold I instructed her on how to care for him and what signs to look out for.

This made the rounds in the family as she posted it on Facebook laughing about her earlier worry and my older sister saw it. She called me and began to berate me about how I was fine going to help our cousin but when her 8 year old daughters throat was sore and she had a fever I didn’t go check and help. I pointed out that I’d brought my niece books and visited her but no I didn’t medically check her as she’s not a baby and my sister is definitely not a concerned new parent.

My sister being the understanding and patient woman that she is told me that it was the principle of the matter and it showed that I didn’t care for my niece. I told her to stop being a child and if nothing else this showed how much I do care for my niece, I then told my sister she is acting like a bigger baby than our cousins son and she needed to get a life. I feel bad for snapping like this but I hate how she questioned if I care for my niece, because I adore that girl, the two situations to my mind are very different but perhaps I should have been more patient all the same.

With emotions high and words harsher than intended, it’s clear that this situation isn’t just about medical care—it’s about respect, and who really needs to grow up.

