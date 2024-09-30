Customer Decided To Cancel His Comcast Account, But They Threatened To Charge Him An Early Termination Fee. So He Canceled His Entire Business Account And Cost Them Thousands.

Finding the best internet option for your home can be hard, but once you do, you want to be able to sign up right away.

What happens if you are under contract for the rest of the year, and the internet company won’t let you out of it?

If you are the guy in this story, you plot your perfect revenge and cost the company thousands.

Check it out.

ETF fee for Comcast at home…. sweet revenge at work! I had comcast 100mb at home and we have multiple-location multi-gig fiber at work. Our monthly bill for comcast at work is about $13,000, home cost $60/mo.

It is annoying that they are sometimes the only option.

Comcast has been my only options for over 5 years at home, in that time they have made almost no infrastructure upgrades, no speed bumps, no price cuts. Recently AT&T fiber rolled out in my neighborhood and I can get 3x the speed down and 60x up 300/300 for the same price as comcast, $60/mo, but I had 3 months left on a 1 year contract.

That is no way to treat a long-term customer.

Comcast wouldn’t let me out without a $60 early termination fee, despite 5 years of perfect payments at home. I know, I signed a contract but seriously, it costs them nothing to let you out and only builds good will. Your bank or CC company will reverse an overdraft or late fee if your a good customer with the hopes of keeping you happy and willing to come back. About two months later our work contracts came up for renewal, and I said we had other plans.

Oh, he’ll tell you why.

The rep asked “why?” I said, “it would be better to talk about it in person w/ the regional manager.” As our account was so large, they came in to discuss and try to save the deal. I told them if they treat their home customers like ****, then those same customers are going to remember that for business decisions. They tried to make all kinds of excused and promised to reverse my home ETF. Too late, I’m done with their regional monolopies.

I bet that was the most satisfying meeting of your life.

Even if they didn’t know the $60 etf fee would loose them $500,000 of business revenue, they should treat customers better. Stop trying to raise rates constantly, hide fees, and generally be bad at life.

Hopefully, that will get Comcast to change its policies, but I doubt it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Yeah, not that they will care.

One of many.

Yes, finally someone got back at them.

Oh good, two terrible options. Thanks Comcast.

They are famous for bad customer service.

It seems like everyone has a story about how they were mistreated by Comcast.

