Delta Airlines Customer Said They Couldn’t Find Her Ticket Number And Forced Her To Buy A New Ticket. – ‘I have this printed by your staff, someone that works for your airline.’

I don’t understand how things like this happen in this day and age with all the technology we have at our fingertips, but here we are, folks…

A woman named Tori posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the incredibly frustrating experience she had with Delta Airlines on a recent trip.

Tori and her husband were flying home from Athens, Greece when she was told that the airline could find no record of the ticket she’d already purchased, even though they could locate her husband’s ticket.

Tori said that she was told she wouldn’t be able to board the flight and that she ended up having to buy a brand new ticket back to the U.S. from Greece.

Things got even weirder when her new ticket was flagged as she boarded the flight.

Tori said, “They’re like, ‘how did you get this ticket? You’re not on this flight, you’re on the next flight,’ literally acting like I made this ticket up. I’m like, you guys, I have this printed by your staff, someone that works for your airline. I didn’t just come here and make this up and I’m trying to get on a flight. This is what was printed and given to me.”

Tori was eventually allowed to board the plane on standby status, but she found out when she landed that her and her husband’s bags were still at another airport.

She said, “I know a lot of people like Delta Airlines and haven’t had problems before, but I have never experienced anything more chaotic, awful, than this. Not only am I thousands and thousands of dollars out of pocket, but the way that the whole situation was handled was absolutely horrible torture, you guys.”

@imtorielyse I normally never post things like this.. but I had to share this with you guys because WTF. My flight home from Europe yesterday was an absolute NIGHTMARE. Thousands down the tubes. I am still in shock with @delta #deltaairlines #delta ‼️‼️ ♬ original sound – Imtorielyse 🥀

How did that even happen?

