Demanding Homeowner Wanted His Terribly Damaged House Fixed And Refused To Accept That Nothing Could Be Done, So An Emergency Worker Got Authorities Involved And Had The House Demolished

Natural disasters can be traumatic for people who lose their valuables especially their homes.

While most people get their damages fixed, some are just irreversible.

And that can cause some problems.

This emergency worker knew this house was done for, but the homeowner refused to believe it.

Find out what happened next.

Fix my house…ok, but you won’t like it Never get on nerves of emergency workers, especially post disaster This story happens post cyclone impact. My team is directed to a damaged home with instructions…fix the problem.

What he saw left him astonished!

Arrive at the home, roof completely gone, compromised wall, asbestos visible ..oh dear. The homeowner looks like they’ve been on drugs and demands we tarp their roof. Hell no, we can’t touch this job, this building is toast.

There was no way he wanted to take up this job.

I try to explain the problem, the homeowner is abusive and demands we fix it. I get on the radio and the problem is discussed, apparently this order has come from the top down…fix it. Ok…fine

He knew he had to take matters in hand.

I call another branch of the department to come out and do a rapid building assessment. He arrives and we enter with helmets and masks. The assessment takes 30 secs. The building is condemned and needs to be demolished, no one may enter.

He knew the building had to go!

Of course the homeowner is now visibly mad, another phone call. Police arrive to assist with the eviction. The person is removed and rehomed in an evacuation center, I radio base. Problem is fixed… don’t ever send me to these jobs again.

He made sure to get rid off the homeowners entirely!

Was there a better way to handle the situation?

Let’s find out what Reddit users think.

This user is really sad that the man lost his house!

Someone’s curious about the authorities!

This user suggests fixing the heading! It might be insensitive…

This user really wants to know if the damage was reversible.

This user really supports the emergency worker with his malicious compliance.

Natural disasters are hard on everyone.

Some grace is probably required.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.