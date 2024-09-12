Divorced Couple Fight Over Finding A Babysitter For Their Son, But He Laughs In Her Face When She Suggests He Pay Her To Watch Her Own Child

One of the hardest part of being a working parent is finding a trust worthy person to watch your kids when you can’t.

AITA for refusing to pay my son’s mom to watch him? I separated from my 7yo son’s (Sean) mom (Amber). We have 50/50. Our custody agreement have several provisions about who pays for what. I am on the hook for childcare. We did have a sitter for the last few years but he said he was moving back home in January would obviously not be available after that. Amber and I both have agree on a lot of things including his sitter so neither she nor I can unilaterally hire someone to watch him. We were discussing the matter and she found someone to replace our sitter – her boyfriend Jesse.

He moved in with Amber and they’ve been together for a couple of years. She said he WFH and would love to spend time with Sean. I said is he expecting to be paid? She said of course and the same amount as our current sitter ($28 an hour). I said absolutely not. I don’t know him well enough and I suspect this was more about my paying your boyfriend to watch our kid than finding a proper sitter.

I don’t know how he drives. I don’t feel comfortable with him giving him a bath. I don’t know how reliable he is. I don’t even know if he wants to do it. There are other things about him that I’m not comfortable with. And I pay our sitter good money because he’s worth it and has a good relationship with our son. Plus he and I have known each other for like 30 years (we met in middle school!) and would NEVER start a sitter off at $28 an hour.

Also I’m not cool with anyone getting paid to watch my kid while on the clock for another job. The whole idea really annoys me. We got into an argument about it. She insisted that they weren’t trying to double-dip on me (they both think I’m rich and they are having money issues). We’ve been fighting over it so I said that I’ll take over babysitting stuff. I too WFH and will make it work.

She said she didn’t want me in her house and then accused me for trying to save money. I said no, this is about you trying to make money off watching our kid. I told her I’m not discussing this until November because it got heated and we have a sitter for another four months.

Just yesterday she asked if I’d be open to a compromise of her being the “sitter” on days or times when I have Sean but need a sitter. I said are you to expect me to pay you? She said yes. I told her no and she’s has to drop this ambition of getting paid to watch her own kid. She said could take unpaid time off work and that’s why she was suggesting it.

