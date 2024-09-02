Employee Dares Woman To Complain To His Boss, So She Does Exactly That And Gets Him Fired

As someone who used to work in the food industry, it takes a lot, and I mean a LOT, for me to complain about a minimum wage employee.

But sometimes, no matter how much you sympathize with the struggle of the hospitality business, someone’s attitude or behavior is simply inexcusable.

So when an employee literally dared this user to escalate things to his boss after being incredibly rude to her, she did just that!

Check it out!

Rude employee tells me to “talk to his manager” if I didn’t like his attitude. Okey-dokes. My sister and I are at a Costco, waiting for our pizza order. At most Costcos, the filled pizza boxes are stacked on a counter with the number of the order written on the side. We saw that our order was ready, but nobody called out our order number so we went to the counter to ask about it. Granted, the food court line, as usual, is really busy.

But OP noticed that one employee was noticeably less busy than the others….

However, while the other cashiers were scrambling around like headless chickens trying to fill orders, one employee was casually hanging around and on his phone. We asked him about our order and, without even bothering to check the order, tells us that it’s not ready and that he’ll “get to it when it’s done.” We politely pointed out that our order number was clearly written on the box and he loudly responds, “MA’AM, IT’S NOT READY. I’LL GET TO IT WHEN IT’S DONE.” Then he promptly resumes to play on his phone.

When the employee finally got around to getting them their pizza, he even challenged OP to talk to his supervisor.

5 minutes later, he shuffles over and hands me the pizza box. I said thanks, but I was clearly annoyed. He then says snarkily, “If you’re unhappy with my service, feel free to talk to my manager.”

And unfortunately for this employee, that’s exactly what OP was going to do!

I was annoyed and feeling petty, so I promptly went to customer service. Apparently, this particular employee has been a huge pain in the butt to a lot of customers. The manager went back to the food court counter and told the employee to “see him after his shift is over.” The employee glared at me as I smiled sweetly, waved goodbye, and left with my food.

It’s not like the employee could be mad at OP for doing exactly what he told her too, be careful what you wish for, buddy!

“What are you going to do, get me fired? Oh, you are?”

