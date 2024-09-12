Employee Is Tired Of The Bureaucracy of Their Charity, So She Uses Their Love Of Rules To Punish Their Unnecessary Spending

With technology becoming more and more advanced, the way people work is being revolutionized.

Online video calls, automatic data sorting software, and apps that allow you to contact anyone in a blink of an eye. It goes on and on. But apparently, some tech actually slows things down!

When this user was tired of the charity they worked for wasting funds, she used their rule-following to get rid of some unneeded tech!

Check it out!

I stopped a charity using a TV for no reason I used to work for a very large charity in the UK. While I really liked the work they did, I was constantly annoyed by the appalling use of donation funds. I was also irritated by the bureaucracy and rules that seemed to have no function other than to make certain people feel like their job was important. 9/10 of the people there were ‘managers’ who managed other managers and so on until the one person out of ten actually did some work. Every inane rule was followed meticulously and never questioned.

But a big purchase the charity made had OP even more hot and bothered than usual…

One time I saw they had recently purchased something like 30 huge flat screen TV’s, which I am pretty sure would have been discounted but would be a minimum of £50k. If anything, they just slowed things down. A two-minute conversation now took ten minutes of trying to connect a laptop to the TV to show a thing that could be explained in a sentence. These replaced the other perfectly fine, modern TV screens already wired up and convenient to use in every meeting room that were also seldom used. The only reason the new ones were attempted to be used was to try and rationalise the huge cost of them.

So OP decided to take some simple but effective action…

My petty action/revenge was to get a sticker maker and printed out a sticker that said “DO NOT REMOVE THIS STICKER”. I then placed it over the IR receiver on the TV in the room I used the most. For the next two or three years, every time someone tried to use the remote, they would soon give up. I would chuckle to myself every time, and meetings became efficient once again as we just said what needed to be said and left. It baffles me how compliant people are to ridiculous rules, I thought the sticker would maybe a last a day or two but it was still there when I left.

Sometimes its the little things that really get under your skin, and props to OP for using the company’s own crazy adherence to rules against itself.

Reddit commended OP on having a story that actually fit the purpose of the Subreddit.

But this user said that if nothing else, OP’s company was consistent.

And this user suggested an organization that rates charities on how much of the money they get is actually going to the cause they’re supporting.

Finally, this user was reminded of the mattress tags that people are famously scared to remove!

Who would’ve thought better technology makes an office LESS efficient!

