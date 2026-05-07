“Don’t Tell the Manager”: Why a Hotel Worker’s Unofficial Reward for a Tech Fix is Sparking a ‘Barter Economy’ Debate

It feels nice to lend your skills to a person in need once in a while!

The person who wrote this story did just that and shared all the details below.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

From the other side of the front desk. “I had a client who had a site in Las Vegas. About once a month someone had to visit to upgrade their computer system. When it was my turn, the plane was late and I didn’t get to the hotel until after 11 PM. There was a long queue of tired people trying to check in. I’ve learned that in situations like this yelling and complaining doesn’t really help. But this time was different. There were three people at the check in desk but only one was dealing with guests.

Ugh, this is so annoying…

The other two were just standing around chatting on the phone. I was fully prepared to take them to task. When I finally got to the head of the queue the very nice woman apologized for the delay. She said they had just installed new computers and only one worked. And she had to type everything in three or four times. Her manager was on the phone with the tech support people but they wouldn’t arrive until morning.

A ha!

From where I was standing I could see the back of her PC and immediately knew what the problem was. They were using a particular interface card that connected their PCs to the main computer. I had previously done a gig with the company that sold that card and it had a design flaw. Sometimes the weight of the cable would cause it to sag and partially disconnect. The problem was so prevalent they had stopped selling it and offered a newer, better one. But there were still lots of the old ones on the market. But we had a work around. After making sure the cable was tightly connected, just put something under it to support it. She scrounged up a couple of paper cups from the water cooler. Within a few minutes all three PCs were up and running.

Nice work!

She comped me for a suite, gave me a stack of vouchers to the hotel restaurant and free tickets to a couple of shows. A few months later I was back at that hotel. The person I had helped was off that night but left a note in my reservation. I got another upgrade, a fruit basket, more show tickets. And the paper cups were still place.”

Let’s see what reader had to say about this story.

This person spoke up.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user was impressed.

Another reader had a lot to say.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, this story certainly had a happy ending!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a manager who forced him delete all of his files only to realize he needed them later.