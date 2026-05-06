“Read Receipts and No Replies”: Why One Man is Giving Away His Mom’s Ticket After Weeks of Silence

Nothing like trying to make plans…and getting radio silence in return.

He found the perfect event (books, wine, everything they both love) and invited his mom early in the week.

Days late and still no response. Now he’s stuck wondering if he should keep waiting or just move on.

WIBTA for telling my mother her ticket has been given away ? I (M33) and my Mother (F54) grew up loving reading and books and all things literature. Recently there has been an event that crossed my FB of a library event that will be going on this weekend. I asked my mom on Monday if she had plans for the weekend , she said no and I asked if she would like to come. It’s got all the things we both love , wine, books, and raffles. Her response: “I will talk to your father.”

Oh…

Now idk what my dad has to do with this, he isn’t coming. I took him to see Project Hail Mary when it first came out and he answered me at 8:30pm an hour after me asking, with an enthusiastic yes! We had a great time at the movies. It is now Wednesday and she still hasn’t gotten back to me. If she had a busy and demanding job I would understand she forgot or didn’t have a moment yet. She’s unemployed. Or rather she is trying to start her own business in her basement after getting let go from her last job. It is still very bare bones at the moment as it is new. I feel like my time has been disrespected.

Clearly.

II feel like I have no priority in her life, she would have told my younger brother yes in a heart beat to go golfing with him on a weekend if he had asked. How am I so sure ? Because she has in the past. So would I be the a****** if she messages me tomorrow or Friday, regardless of if she says yes or no, and tell her that her ticket has been given away ?

Reddit leaned toward YWBTA.

Many suggested giving her a clear deadline or heads-up before reassigning the ticket, just to keep things fair and avoid unnecessary conflict.

This person has questions.

This person explains it simply.

And this person says uhhh, just follow up?

He gave her a ticket, but not much of a deadline, so pulling the plug might say more about him than her.

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