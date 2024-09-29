Employees Show Up In Dirty Uniforms During CEO Visit To Prove A Point About Uniform Replacements

Wearing a clean uniform is important, especially in a professional setting.

So, what would you do if you were only supplied two uniforms per year and had your requests for replacements ignored?

In the following story, a group of employees finds themselves in this very situation.

Here’s what happened.

Dirty uniforms are fine, then we wearing them I am working for an IC engine components manufacturing MNC tier-1 Company as a shift manager in charge of the machine shop. Our uniform is a white shirt and dark blue pants. In a machine shop environment, the shirt gets dirty easily, and the company provides only two shirts per year. We have raised concerns many times, and as a corporate culture, nothing has changed.

Apparently, some members of management are fine with oil stains.

One day, I am troubleshooting one of the hydraulic lines on a machine that has a leakage and oil squirted all over. My shirt became soaked in oil. I had only two shirts, so the next day, I asked the admin team for an extra pair. They did not see the condition of my shirt and told me, “Some oil stain is not an issue; still, you can wear it, blah blah.” Basically, we can’t provide an additional shirt as we don’t have the budget. The following week, our CEO and managers from the head office came to visit, and the admin team announced that everyone should be disciplined.

Upper-level management seemed to disagree.

So, my coworkers and I discussed and made a plan. On the day of the CEO’s visit, we came in with the dirtiest uniforms. All have heavy oil and grease stains, and some of them are not at all white due to the stain. One of the Admin managers saw us and asked and made a fuss. I replied, “Your team told us oil stains in the uniform are not at all a concern.” He immediately called that person, and we all got shirts within 5 minutes.

Well, that was a very effective way to get their point across.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this situation.

Most people probably don’t know this.

This is a great point.

It’s kind of gross, but it’s a good way to fix the uniform.

This is what the company should do.

This was great!

Proof that sometimes you have to force management to listen.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.