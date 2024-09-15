Entitled Sister Demands Wealthy Brother Pay For Her Step-Children To Go To College, But He Refused Because They’ve Never Considered Him Family

Everyone has that one college that they dream about attending, the one that you have pinned up on your wall, and whose essay you spend hours revising and revising.

AITA for not giving my sister’s stepchildren money for college? I (44m) have been very fortunate in my life and have enough wealth that I was able to save a very nice amount for my son (19m) to pursue the future he wants. I a also helping two friends pay for their daughter to go to college after some personal and financial issues arose. This is common knowledge to my family. Which is why my sister and BIL are now angry with me. My sister and BIL have been married for 6 years and BIL has two children (17f, 16m) with his ex.

The children’s mother abandoned them during the divorce and my BIL has raised them since. My sister and BIL are not as financially secure as me and there’s not a lot of money for my sister’s stepchildren to attend college. They brought this topic up during a Sunday dinner with our whole family, minus my sister’s stepchildren, together.

My sister’s step children weren’t there because they have never liked or accepted my sister or us and now they are more independent teens they refuse to “play pretend” to quote them. Even before they reached this stage, they fought my BIL every time they were made attend anything with us. All throughout dinner my sister and BIL brought up college, my sister’s stepchildren, how they were sad they could not afford the best for the kids. The oldest in particular wasn’t going to be able to afford her dream college.

When dinner ended and we were all leaving they approached me. They called me greedy for not stepping in to pay for the stepchildren’s college when I had paid for another child some years ago and my son chose to go into a trade instead of college. I told them those were different circumstances. They said the stepchildren are family while the girl I helped several years ago was not.

I said she was not family in the traditional sense but she did consider me an uncle and we had a close relationship. While my sister’s stepchildren did not consider me as any kind of family and had made their stances perfectly clear for the last six years. My sister and BIL told me I’m the person who clearly doesn’t consider them family because I would love them regardless of how they feel. They said it showed what a truly greedy and selfish person I am. AITA?

