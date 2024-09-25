Fed Up With Noisy Neighbors, This Homeowner Remodels His House To Make Their Lives Miserable

Living next to noisy neighbors is enough to test anyone’s patience, especially when the chaos never seems to stop.

So, what would you do if your neighbors were constantly outside making noise from dawn to dusk?

In today’s story, a homeowner finds himself in this very situation and comes up with a plan to solve his problem and give them a taste of their own medicine.

Here’s what happened.

Remodeled my home to antagonize loud neighbor better I bought a house a few years back and found out pretty quickly that I have that one very loud neighbor on the street. Lots are small (6000 sqft), and so are the houses. My neighbor’s 1000 sqft house crams in 6 people and 2 dogs, so they’re constantly outside messing with something (kids screaming, dad running the circular saw for no apparent reason, dogs barking at nothing).

He couldn’t handle it any longer, so he came up with a solution.

Cue me needing more space. We opted to gut remodel and add on, and I basically optimized everything about the process to antagonize and neutralize my neighbor: Construction starts at 7 am sharp, 5, sometimes 6 days a week, and they travel along loud neighbor’s side to get to/from the job. This will continue for 5 months

Built as close to the lot line as I could, as far along the lot line as I could, for maximum shadowing. Other neighbor’s view is not changing at all

New AC is the cheapest, loudest model 2 feet from the fence

So I don’t have to hear them again: the windows were purchased specifically to attenuate sound, and we’re using a special sound-dampening drywall Oh, and my state is locked down, so they’re all at home with nowhere to go. Meanwhile, I’m living at my parent’s house. Enjoy, ********!

Yikes! That’s quite a detailed (and disruptive) plan.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about his solution.

This person feels his actions are unjustified.

Here’s another person who sticks up for the family.

He could be this guy’s neighbor.

Yet another person who thinks he’s targeting the family unfairly.

This person justifies the size of the home and the number of occupants.

That’s some next-level pettiness.

The family’s just trying to go about their day, and this guy definitely seems a little too sensitive.