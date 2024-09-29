September 29, 2024 at 2:46 am

Food 4 Less Shopper Found “Miscellaneous Meat” For Sale And Nobody Can Tell What It’s Made Out Of

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@tajhshanievans

I don’t know about you, but the idea of chowing down on something labeled “Miscellaneous Meat” doesn’t sound too appetizing…

But it’s a real thing, and a TikTokker named Tajh posted a video on TikTok to address this mystery food.

Source: TikTok

Tajh filmed his video in a Food 4 Less store and he showed viewers a package from a cooler and said, “Bro, this miscellaneous meat is diabolical.”

Source: TikTok

He saw another package with the same label and said, “Oh my god, they got another one!”

I’m gonna go ahead and say that neither of those “miscellaneous meats” look very appetizing…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@tajhshanievans

at a true loss for words.

♬ original sound – TajhShaniEvans

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker might go for it…

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

I’m officially grossed out now…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter