Food 4 Less Shopper Found “Miscellaneous Meat” For Sale And Nobody Can Tell What It’s Made Out Of

I don’t know about you, but the idea of chowing down on something labeled “Miscellaneous Meat” doesn’t sound too appetizing…

But it’s a real thing, and a TikTokker named Tajh posted a video on TikTok to address this mystery food.

Tajh filmed his video in a Food 4 Less store and he showed viewers a package from a cooler and said, “Bro, this miscellaneous meat is diabolical.”

He saw another package with the same label and said, “Oh my god, they got another one!”

I’m gonna go ahead and say that neither of those “miscellaneous meats” look very appetizing…

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Another TikTokker might go for it…

And this TikTokker spoke up.

I’m officially grossed out now…

