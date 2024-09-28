Former Starbucks Manager Reveals Why Corporate Neglect Made Her Quit Her Job. – ‘I felt alone behind the scenes of Starbucks.’

It’s usually a tough decision to quit a job, no matter if you love it or hate it.

And I think it’s always pretty interesting to find out why people decided to leave specific positions.

And a TikTokker named Sophie had a whole lot to say about why she quit her job as a manager at Starbucks. Sophie posted a series of videos on TikTok and got down to the nitty-gritty of why she left her position.

Sophie explained, “I started at Starbucks in 2020. I was a barista for about eight months, was promoted to a shift supervisor for nine, ten months. Then I was assistant manager for about nine months, and then I was a store manager for the rest of my time with Starbucks.”

She continued, “The beginning of my career with Starbucks was great. I loved it. Barista, shift supervisor, assistant store manager…all up until January of this year.”

Sophie then said, “The culture at Starbucks started to take a turn in January, and I wasn’t happy. In the beginning of the year, I dual-managed two stores for about five or six weeks, and then went on to dual-manage another two stores for about four more weeks.”

Sophie said that when she returned her own store, she realized it was understaffed in a big way, which led to her being totally burned out.

In the second part of her video series, Sophie said, “Lots of things were changing at the corporate level, and I wasn’t feeling very prioritized or supported. I felt alone. I felt alone behind the scenes of Starbucks.”

It was around that time that she found a love for social media and decided to take a different path.

Sophie posted a third video and said that Starbucks wanted her to take down her videos but she refused.

She said, “I had decided that this content is something I’m proud of. It’s something that I have worked really hard on, and it’s something that makes me happy.”

Sophie also said she gave Starbucks a three-week notice that she was leaving, but was told by her bosses that her job was over immediately.

But there’s good news on the horizon!

