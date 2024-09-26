‘Four things that you need to know that scientifically gets you more gas.’ – This Guys Has Some Useful Tips To Save Money When Filling Up Your Fuel Tank

With everything getting so expensive these days, it is important to save money wherever you can.

TikToker @DaddyBrownn has some interesting tips for getting the most out of your fuel budget on your car.

He starts this video out by saying, “Y’all are getting ripped off when you’re filling up your gas tank for your car, and here’s why.”

He continues on claiming that he has some proven ways to get more gas for your money, “Here’s four things that you need to know that scientifically gets you more gas while you’re filling up your tank.”

This sounds promising! Who doesn’t want more gas in their car?

He starts going through the tips, “Number one is fill up first thing in the morning. Gas expands when it is warm and becomes more dense when it is colder.” His next tip is, “Number two is fill up slowly. Don’t put it on the fastest setting.” Next, “Number three, don’t wait until your tank is empty to fill it up.”

These are interesting tips.

The last tip isn’t how to get more gas, but how to avoid dirty gas, “If you see one of those trucks filling up the tanks under the gas station, don’t get gas right then.”

He does go into detail explaining why each of these tips works and why they are important.

Make sure to check out the full video.

The people in the comments have plenty to say about this video.

This person jokes about how little these tips will help.

This person says she learned something new from this video.

Here is someone who prefers to sleep in.

Whether it is big or small, if it saves me money, I’ll try it.

