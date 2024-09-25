Girl Throws A Temper Tantrum And Demands Cheez-Its For Dinner, So Parents Agree But Only If They Can Choose The Flavor

Parenting often requires creative solutions to everyday problems.

Ok fine, you can have Cheez-Its Call me a bad parent if you must lol. I thought it was funny. My daughter was throwing a tantrum last night that she wanted Cheez-Its for dinner and not her actual dinner. She’s 9, far too old to be throwing a tantrum over this.

The parent realized the daughter couldn’t be reasoned with about this.

After trying to reason with her and it going nowhere.

So they oblige with her request on one condition.

I finally said, “Fine, you can have Cheez-Its, but they have to be the Buffalo wing Cheez-Its”, which is some new limited time flavor my husband wanted to try, in addition to what we usually get. Her eyes got all wide and she said “But that’s too spicy!”

To her credit, she gave it a good try.

She’s a trooper though, and she gave it a shot, but very quickly realized she wasn’t going to win after one or two of them.

Then she had a change of heart.

I gave her the choice of more Buffalo Cheez-Its or her actual dinner. She chose her actual dinner on her own volition.

This malicious compliance has a little kick to it.

