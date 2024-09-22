Grocery Shopper Says She Knows Why The Price Of Kellogg’s Cereal Is Going Down

That sounds like good news to me!

A TikTokker shared a video and talked to folks about the price of Kellogg’s cereal going down…and why it’s not necessarily a good thing.

The woman in the video was in a grocery store and said to viewers, “So you know that boycott we just finished on the first of this month for this company right here? I am currently coming into stores and doing resets. They had this planned.”

She added, “Do you wanna know why their prices are coming down? ‘Cause we’re shrinking their box sizes again.”

She explained, “These are all products that have been yanked off of the shelves, and I am putting smaller boxes back up. So, they’re shrinking again! And that’s why the prices are going down.”

She ended her video by saying, “Let them eat cereal.”

Shrinkflation is here to stay…

