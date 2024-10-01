Groom-To-Be Has No Interest In Wedding Planning, But Insists On A Bold Wedding Color. Now His Fiancé Says It Doesn’t Match Anything And Drama Ensues.

Wedding planning is a whirlwind, and one groom is happy to let his fiancée take the reins—except when it comes to his one non-negotiable: the color scheme.

While she’s juggling every other detail, he’s standing firm on his love for one particular shade of purple. But is refusing to budge making him the problem?

Let’s take a look at the story…

AITA for not budging on my wedding colour scheme. So my fiancé (F34) and I (m27) have been dating for almost 5 years and have been engaged for about 9 months, we’ve recently started discussing about planning the wedding. I’ll be honest she’s doing a great job in planning it out, setting the budget, arranging venue viewings, etc.

She is doing the majority of the planning herself and as it’s her big day I’m just letting her choose what she wants.

We’ve recently gotten to the stage where we have to talk about colour schemes for my suit accessories and the bridesmaids dresses. My favourite colour is Cadbury Purple, it always has been. So I said I want that, at first she just said “okay” and we moved on. ‘ It then got to the point where she was suggesting different types of colours we could have, “lilac, peach, sage green, baby blue.”

I said “I already told you I want Cadbury purple.” She said that I can’t have Cadbury purple because it doesn’t go with anything. I said I’m fine with her picking and choosing everything to do with the wedding but the only input I want to add is what I will be wearing. She started to get into a strop, saying that I’m making it difficult and asking if we can just compromise and I said that it wouldn’t be compromising if it’s not the colour I want.

I said if I don’t have Cadbury purple then I don’t care what colour I have and she should just pick it herself and not pretend that I have a say in the wedding when I clearly don’t. So am I the a**hole for wanting to stick to the only input I want to have in our wedding?

Reddit says no. And that he’s pretty much the AH here.

When your “something blue” is actually purple drama, you know the wedding planning’s hit a snag.

