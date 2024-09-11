Groundbreaking Research Produces The Most Efficient Solar Cell Yet

A team of researchers from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have broken new ground in the fight to make renewable energy the norm across the world.

Although solar panels are by no means a new technology these days, and they are no stranger to our fields, pastures and deserts in the twenty first century, there are still problems with this green technology.

The most common cells used in solar panels are silicon based, and though they are excellent at producing clean energy, there are still significant areas of improvement required if we are to transition to completely green energy.

But, as reported by IFLScience, there are viable alternatives. Until this point, however, these alternative cell types were encountering their own stumbling blocks:

“Perovskite solar cells have garnered a huge buzz over the past decade due to their superior performance when compared to the more common silicon-based alternative. However, at present the technology is not seen as commercially viable due to its instability and limited lifespan. Seeking to overcome this hurdle, the study authors set out to develop a means of chemically altering the surface of perovskite cells in order to eliminate defects and increase both durability and efficiency – a process known as passivation.”

Through their research, the team found novel new ways to treat the solar cells in order to increase their efficacy. This result means that perovskite solar cells are much more desirable to investors, landowners and renewable energy companies, since they will last longer and generate more energy from the same amount of sunlight. IFLScience explain how significant this change in the cells really is:

“The researchers found that treating perovskite cell surfaces with specific combinations of chemicals called amino-silanes massively improved their performance and longevity. Overall, they were able to enhance the cells’ photoluminescence quantum yield – which refers to a material’s ability to convert absorbed light into emitted energy – a whopping 60-fold. Moreover, operational stability remained high after more than 1,500 hours of standard testing under full-spectrum sunlight, with PCE remaining at 95 percent of its original value at the end of this extended examination. In absolute terms, the best-performing cells clocked up a PCE of 20.1 percent for the duration of these tests – the best figures ever reported for perovskite cells.”

Though there is still a long way to go – and a lot more research and funding required – it is possible that this could be the next step in a future where our energy is 100% green.

It’s hard to emphasise quite how significant these new solar cells, and the associated research published in the journal Science, could be in making solar panels attractive and viable for the long haul.

