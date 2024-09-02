Subway Customer Asked For “Everything” On His Sandwich And Was Rude When An Employee Confirmed His Order, So She Put Literally Everything On It And Gave Him A Soupy Mess

It’s so annoying when people are rude with an employee just because they are doing their job.

This type is so self-absorbed and off in their own little world half the time.

Watch the customer in this story get rewarded for his arrogance and condescension.

Hats off to the subway employee. The customer ahead of me at Subway asked for a sandwich “with everything” while he was on the phone. So the employee confirms a couple of the ingredients with him that people don’t usually get, like “Onions too?” “Both giardiniera and sliced jalapenos?”

The Subway staff member kept things simple.

The customer doesn’t even look at what she is doing but calls out in an annoyed tone “If it’s on the line, put it on the sandwich” before he goes back to his Bluetooth conversation. She looks annoyed but tops off the rest of the veggies and then moves to the sauce. She took each sauce and put one serving of each across the whole sandwich.

So the order started looking like something a kid would make at the school cafeteria.

The customer doesn’t notice what is going on and since subway has like 8 different sauces the sandwich is starting to look like a sloppy mess considering all the toppings and what probably is a half cup of sauce. She finishes it off with the vinaigrette and oil just to slop up the bread even more before wrapping it and sending him on his way. He left with them all so I have no idea what his reaction was, or if he came back to complain. I guarantee he or whoever that sandwich was for would have to eat it with a fork and knife because there was no way the bread would hold up all that liquid.

Here’s what people are saying.

Really? I find they’re sometimes stingy with it. One time it was drowning in mayonnaise because I asked my mom to ask for extra. It was literally dripping.

Maybe. But it also sounds like he thinks he’s too important to have a conversation with a fast food clerk.

I usually get a BLT, but in other sandwiches I find red onion delightful.

Right. They’re not psychic!

I’m trying to figure out if this person is bragging about their vegetable intake.

Please respect customer service workers.

