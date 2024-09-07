He Bought A New House He Loved, But His Sister One-Upped Him With Her A Bigger, Cheaper House. So He Shamed Her By Pointing Out The Location Of Her Property.

There are many factors that go into what house you buy and how much you pay for it.

I bought an 800 square foot bungalow in a lovely neighborhood that didn’t need any work at all. In our hometown, my house would go for maybe $80,000. My sister’s house is not in a bad area or anything. It just has nothing to offer young people who haven’t lived there for several generations.

His sister was vocal from the start.

When she came over yesterday to see my new house for the first time, she called it a “Good starter home” (I plan to live here forever). She claimed it was barely bigger than a studio apartment. She asked how much I paid, I told her. Then my sister replied, “Um, I literally paid $50,000 less for something much newer, prettier, and 3 times the size.”

And he didn’t let her comments slide.

I went, “Okay? Congrats, but I don’t care. I’d rather buy somewhere I actually want to live even if it costs more.” Then she accused me of being condescending and said that I shouldn’t act like I’m too good for our hometown. AITA?

Here’s what folks are saying.

She doesn’t understand this, but would find something else to criticize.

It’s weird to me when people make assumptions about a market they don’t understand.

Yet her brother is the condescending one? K.

Is that it? I feel like she’s like this about everything, though. Some siblings are competitive.

LOL go straight for the jugular, why don’t you.

I bet she’s really fun at holidays.

