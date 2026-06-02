Worker Reports Coworker’s Behavior to Management, Then Ends Up Getting Fired

It is not at all uncommon to have a coworker with whom you don’t get along, and that is just part of being in the workforce.

What would you do if you regularly had conflicts with one coworker, but when you told management, they didn’t do anything and even told you that you needed to change your attitude?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so they confronted the other coworker and eventually got fired because they were apparently hard to work with.

This is definitely a difficult situation and very unfortunate. When you read through the details in the story below, however, you start to get the picture that this person isn’t the model employee they seem to think they are.

AITA for not letting it go when a coworker kept snapping at me. I am now fired but cant understand why I, 26NB, have been struggling with the issue of my coworker, 28M, snapping at me.

You have to be able to control your temper, especially at work.

He has anger issues (self admitted and agreed on by other coworkers who have worked with him in the past) I honestly have no idea he was about to snap at me and him snapping at me would come randomly most of the time.

This sounds like a very toxic workplace.

We could be having a conversation over something very normal like pet birds life spans and suddenly hed snap at me for bringing up how long parrots live. He’s snapped at me for using a fan, hes snapped at me for trying to stand up for people, and tons of other things. It was at one point a daily occurance.

Can she just avoid this guy?

He told me at one point he would be starting a medication that would make him emotional. I tried to keep everything calm trying to stay away from conversations, but when he started one and then progressively got more and more angry while I was trying to get the conversation to stop I reached my breaking point.

This is all pretty harmless, so far.

At that time I cant remember what we were talking about but I do remember saying something about how from my experience, when someone has a kid they tend to have 2 more. I swear it was not a conversation on bodily autonomy or anything of the sort, only how most family I knew had three kids.

Wow, that is quite a leap.

Somehow this led to him assuming I expected all women to have children and that no woman had the right to not have children. This assumption made me mad as I have a womb. When I tried to correct him tell him he was misunderstanding something somewhere he kept stating I was wrong.

You can’t just leave work because you are upset.

Again, I promise on my whole life I only mentioned what I said above and we werent talking about bodily autonimy at all before. He would not stop, so eventually I told him I didn’t care and left to call the boss because I was too upset to stay at work.

These two should just avoid each other.

When asked if he wanted my time (he usually wants it) he said he was never going to do me any favors ever again. This is where I might have been the AH. I later texted him stating how he treated me was not okay and that I’d like to talk it out with him on his own time when he was ready. Maybe I should have just left it alone?

It really seems like this person complains to management a lot. That almost never goes well.

I made one more report basically begging for help, management asked for video proof and I stupidly provoked him by asking him to please not ignore guests. They after that believed all the times he’d snap at me were if I was micromanaging him (he is the one who tended to be picky with how I worked)

This person was clearly difficult to work with.

A few months later after things had calmed down, I was fired. The management stated I needed to be more acomodating. I still am unsure what they mean by that if it isnt reffering to him. I had the best reviews on the whole team at the time with one even being in reference to me accomadating a guest with a severe arm injury. AITA?

Honestly, both this person and the guy with the anger issues should be fired. Why would anyone want to work with either of these two? They would be terrible coworkers, but for different reasons.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a man who wants to report a coworker to HR over unprofessional behavior following a missed promotion.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Yeah, his medical issues give him some protection.

This commenter is exactly right.

This does seem like a difficult workplace.

Don’t talk to people at work about non-work things.

Keep it 100% professional.

HR and management don’t want to deal with employees who are constantly complaining, so it is no surprise they fired them. Plus, as some commenters have said, it is likely that this guy has a documented medical issue, which means they will have some legal protections.

At the end of the day, this person should have just focused on their work and avoided any type of distractions or conversations. You aren’t there to make friends.