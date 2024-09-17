He Confronted A Fellow Passenger Who Was Being Too Loud, But When She Denied It He Gave Her Indisputable Proof

Don’t you just hate noisy passengers on an airplane?

This man confronted a lady two seats behind him about being loud, and you know the other passengers were silently applauding him.

Not only that, but when she denied being that loud, he provided proof of his claim.

Read the full story for the details!

AITAH For telling the lady 2 seats behind me on a plane she was screaming the whole flight? At the airport now. The lady 2 seats behind me on the flight was talking extremely loud the entire flight. I had earplugs in, and it was piercing my ears.

This man confronted the loud lady behind him.

After the flight landed, the lady across the aisle from me looked terrified, and said they’re on her next flight. I got up, walked back, and said, “You guys are flying to Florida next, right? You may want to consider being a little more quiet on your next flight.” “I had earplugs in and could hear you screaming the entire time.”

Her boyfriend called him a jerk.

I turn back around, and her boyfriend calls me a jerk. So I turned back, and asked what he said. He told me I was a jerk. Then the girl chimes in, and said, “We weren’t even talking loud.”

But he had a way to prove it to them.

I show them the earplugs in my hand and said, “I had earplugs in my ears and seated 2 rows ahead of you.” “I heard all about Frank’s wedding, your nail appointment, feeding your dogs, your cellphone bill, and the TV shows your mom watches.” Am I the jerk?

Haha! That’s hilarious.

Let’s see what other users have to say about this.

This user suggested involving a flight attendant.

Well done, says this one.

People are loving his response.

How about some noise-canceling headphones?

LOL at Lord’s work, but I totally agree.

Giving them proof of your complaint is gold!

And this was the funniest possible way to do it.

