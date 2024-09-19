He Didn’t Tell His Ex Wife That He Broke Up With His Girlfriend. Now She’s Mad She Didn’t Know Earlier Because She Thinks She Can See The Kids More.

In most situations, you don’t talk about your current dating situation with your ex-wife.

What happens if your ex is offended that you did not tell her that you broke up with your girlfriend?

That is what the guy in this story is dealing with, and it gets kind of complicated.

AITA for not telling my ex wife I broke up with my girlfriend? I (45M) got a call from my ex wife (40F) saying she wanted to talk.

This is very unusual for us considering we don’t communicate unless it has to do with our kids. We have 3 children in their early teen. I reluctantly agreed and was then bombarded with questions.

She wanted to know why didn’t I tell her I broke up with my ex girlfriend (43F)? How come everyone else was informed when it happened and she was just finding out months after that fact? Why have I been letting my ex girlfriend and her kids live with me and our children if they weren’t together anymore?

Does this mean she and her husband are allowed to come over and see the children now? By now she was emotional and crying. She told me I was an ******* for not telling her it happen as that means this opened up the door for her to be closer to our children. I sighed and told her that this didn’t change anything and my dating life is none of her business. I didn’t tell her the first time my girlfriend and I got together either. The only reason I had told her about my girlfriend and her 3 children was because they were moving in.

Only tell her when it impacts the kids. Good plan.

I explained to her I was going to tell her about my break up when my ex girlfriend and kids had moved out. She didn’t like my girlfriend anyway, so I also didn’t want to tell her because I didn’t want to hear the ‘I told you so’s. This didn’t change anything having to do with our children so it’s none of her business. She then freaks out and calls me an *******. She says she doesn’t give a crap about me and my dating life. She says my girlfriend was the main reason we had so much turmoil in co parenting. She, my ex girlfriend, was the reason she, my ex wife, wasn’t allowed at the house. She was the reason my family had to have 2 of each holiday as she refused to be in the same room as my ex wife. My ex wife then tells me, if she would have known we broke up when it happened, then she could have been spending quality time with our children in their home. I told her she knows now so we can move forward in co parenting our children then hung up. I have full custody of our children. My ex wife had a mental break down and was deemed unfit. She still sees them every other weekend.

That’s kind of weird.

She and her boyfriend, now husband, use to come over the whole day to see the kids. When my girlfriend moved in, she said she didn’t feel comfortable with my Ex wife coming over. So we started having shorter outside visits. After that conversation I went to my parents house and asked them who told my ex wife. Expectantly my mother says she had let it slip, but she also had no idea my ex wife didn’t know as its been 4 months since the break up. Both of my parents think I’m an ******* or not telling my ex wife. AITA?

Is it really any of her business? I don’t think so.

Let’s take a look at some of the comments to see what they think.

I blame the mom for being unfit.

Yeah, there aren’t enough details to make a true judgment.

She also missed out on it by being a bad parent.

This is a good opportunity to improve co-parenting.

I can totally see why the girlfriend would have been uncomfortable.

Come on dad, put the kids first.

It’s really not that hard.

