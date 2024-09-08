He Sat In Disabled Seating On The Bus With His Service Dog, But Was Still Accused Of Faking A Disability

It’s nice to let older and disabled people have a place to sit on a crowded bus.

In today’s story, a man with a service dog is wondering if it was wrong for him to sit in the disabled seat on the bus.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for sitting in the disability seats with my service dog? I, 20M have several disabilities including one that affects my mobility and sight. I take the bus sometimes to get to and from doctor appointments because it is convenient to me. I do not have any visible disability but I do get told I “look blind” with my service dog (she does do guide work but I think it’s just the stigma that only blind people and veterans get service dogs.)

He didn’t like the people on the bus paying so much attention to his dog.

Even when the bus is empty but especially when it’s full, I sit in the elderly/disabled seating because it gives my dog more space under the seat. The other day the bus was very crowded and a few older people were already standing when I got on. I sat down with my service dog and people were petting and harassing her. I told them she was working and put my foot in front of her head, that’s the end of that.

Other people on the bus accused him of faking a disability.

People next to me (a woman and who I assume to be her mom as well as seven young kids with them) start talking about how it’s a shame people fake disabilities to get service dogs and then sit in the disabled seats like they’re allowed to do that when older people are standing.” Her, the older lady and all of those kids were taking up 16 seats because of how they were sitting and so on.

He called the lady out on her comments.

I told them they shouldn’t judge, and if it was a concern of hers she should have her kids sit next to each other as not to take up so many seats. She called me a jerk. Am I?

It seems like he had every right to sit in the disabled seat on the bus.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks the mom was the one who was wrong.

Another reader agrees that it’s wrong to accuse someone of faking a disability.

This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Another reader loves his comeback to the mom.

The mom with the kids seemed incredibly rude.

She really should have her kids share seats.

