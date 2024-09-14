Dad Sent His Son To His Room With An Order To Turn Off All Electronics, But Didn’t Expect Him To Shut The Router Down Too

Older parents and technology often don’t match.

So when they need help with the computer, they almost always call their children for help.

In the middle of an argument, his dad sent this boy to his room and told him to turn off everything.

He did. Including the router.

Check out what happens next.

“Turn off everything in your room!” My younger brother has just been helping my dad with his computer. As is often the case, an argument ensued, and my brother withdrew his IT services.

The father told her brother to turn off all his electronics.

In an act of spite, my father instructed my brother to turn off everything in his bedroom. If he won’t help with my dad’s computer problem, then my brother can’t use his own PC. There’s some logic there, I suppose.

So his brother also turned off the Wi-fi.

However, he seems to have forgotten that the router is located in my brother’s bedroom. He’s been in the study for 10 minutes. We don’t know what he’s doing on his laptop without an internet connection, but my brother is practicing his crap-eating grin for when he eventually emerges.

