He Thinks His Wife Totally Overreacted When Their Waitress Refused Her Simple Request, But She’s Mad He Didn’t Support Her

AITA For Telling My Wife Her Reaction To A Waitress Not Taking A Picture Was OTT? I (37M) met my sister in commonly visited city a few weekends back. My wife (37F) came with me and my two kids 8F and 6M. The restaurant was nice, and she asked the waitress to take all of us a picture and she said “that’s not part of the job” and walked away.

I offered to take the picture instead but she wanted all of us to be in it so whatever. When the bill came, she snatched it and made sure to put 0 tip over the picture.

I would have tipped her cash, but my wife would have told the waitress to give it back, and I didn’t want to embarrass her like that. Anyways, when we were driving back to our hotel, I told her that I thought tipping zero was a bit mean. I mean, me personally I would have just taken the picture, but I guess in the job description nowhere did it say “take pictures for customers.”

I also said her reaction was a bit over the top. She said that if she didn’t want to do stuff like that, working at a tourist city wasn’t for her. Before I could say something back, she put in her airpods and straight up ignored me. AITA?

Reddit is not really on anyone’s side.

This person says she really didn’t have to be so rude, but the wife should’ve been respectful of time.

This person says Hubby is the real AH.

But really, they’re both neck in neck.

