He Thinks His Wife Totally Overreacted When Their Waitress Refused Her Simple Request, But She’s Mad He Didn’t Support Her

by Diana Whelan

What happens when a touristy family dinner turns into a drama over a simple photo request?

One wife’s zero-tolerance policy led to a zero-dollar tip, and when her husband suggested she overreacted, let’s just say things got awkward fast.

Read on for the story.

AITA For Telling My Wife Her Reaction To A Waitress Not Taking A Picture Was OTT?

I (37M) met my sister in commonly visited city a few weekends back.

My wife (37F) came with me and my two kids 8F and 6M.

The restaurant was nice, and she asked the waitress to take all of us a picture and she said “that’s not part of the job” and walked away.

I offered to take the picture instead but she wanted all of us to be in it so whatever.

When the bill came, she snatched it and made sure to put 0 tip over the picture.

I would have tipped her cash, but my wife would have told the waitress to give it back, and I didn’t want to embarrass her like that.

Anyways, when we were driving back to our hotel, I told her that I thought tipping zero was a bit mean.

I mean, me personally I would have just taken the picture, but I guess in the job description nowhere did it say “take pictures for customers.”

I also said her reaction was a bit over the top.

She said that if she didn’t want to do stuff like that, working at a tourist city wasn’t for her.

Before I could say something back, she put in her airpods and straight up ignored me.

AITA?

Who knew a snapshot could spark such a clash?

Reddit is not really on anyone’s side.

This person says she really didn’t have to be so rude, but the wife should’ve been respectful of time.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This person says Hubby is the real AH.

Source: Reddit/AITA

But really, they’re both neck in neck.

Source: Reddit/AITA

We bet when a tip isn’t the only thing left out, you know it’s gonna be a long car ride home.

